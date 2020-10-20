Army chief telephones Bilawal Bhutto to discuss ‘Karachi incident’

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed on Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss matters related to the recent “Karachi incident”, ARY News reported.

According to Bilawal House spokesperson, the PPP chairman expressed his appreciation to the COAS for taking prompt notice of the “Karachi incident” and his assurance of conducting a transparent inquiry on the incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chairman PPP expressed his appreciation to the COAS for taking prompt notice of the Karachi incident and his assurance of conducting a transparent inquiry on the incident. — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 20, 2020

COAS takes notice

The development came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of the recent “Karachi incident”.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS Bajwa had directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts.

Read More: Safdar’s arrest: IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar, top cops go on leave

The statement comes moments after Pakistan chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi and asked Gen Bajwa to hold an inquiry into the recent “Karachi incident”.

Bilawal demands inquiry

Addressing a press conference after top police officers of the province went on leave, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the incident and added, “I am ashamed over whatever happened to Captain Safdar in my province.”

The PPP leader said that the police officers were going on leave as it was a matter of their prestige. He maintained that pressure on the police force was intolerable.

“Who were the two people who took the IG along with them at 4 am from his house?” He demanded of the concerned authorities to investigate the incident.

Read More: ‘Whatever happened to Capt Safdar is extremely shameful’: Bilawal

PM summons Governor Sindh

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has immediately summoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to Islamabad over recent developments in the aftermath of the arrest of the PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar in Karachi.

According to sources, the governor Sindh will leave for Islamabad shortly.

IG Sindh, top cops go on leave

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province had decided to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

It has also emerged that the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) of the three ranges of Karachi have also gone on leave and left their offices soon after submitting their leave applications.

Additional IG (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, DIG West Asim Qaimkhani, DIG CTD Umar Shahid, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, DIG Qamar Zaman, SSP Intelligence Tauqeer Naeem, DIG East, DIG West, and DIG Special Branch have also gone on leave.

Comments

comments