ISLAMABAD: Pre-eminent lawyer and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan talking to the media outside the court said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has the prerogative to extend COAS Bajwa’s tenure, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The lawyer said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan held no jurisdiction over the prime minister’s decision as to whose tenure he wants to extend and whosoever he wishes to appoint next.

Read More: COAS Bajwa’s Extension Hangs In The Balance, SC Continues Hearing

Aitzaz Ahsan said that if the President has acted upon the advice relayed to him by the prime minister then from a law and order perspective there was nothing wrong in it.

Aitzaz Ahsan further said that asking questions about which cabinet members approved the extension and which disapproved of it was irrelevant.

He maintained that the apex court held no right to raise objections over the extension.

Read More: Farogh Naseem resigns as federal law minister

The Supreme Court resumed hearing on the government’s notification regarding the extension in the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing the case. The army chief is being represented by Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister yesterday to pursue the case.

Comments

comments