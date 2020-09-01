‘Army not to disappoint population in their time of need’: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the pace of relief work and said that Army will not disappoint the population in their time of need.

He said that this natural calamity provided opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future.

The COAS said that the plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all out support as having future repercussions on economic security of the country.

The Army chief said that no city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale and added, “Our issue is not non availability of resources but setting priorities right.”

He directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst hit communities first.

“At no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It’s a national disaster and everyone is in it together.”

ISPR said that on arrival at Karachi, the COAS was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi.

Later, the COAS visited Karachi Corps Headquarters and was briefed about worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and Army’s support to civil administration across Sindh and particularly Karachi. The Army chief was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem, read the statement.

He appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order particularly during Muharram. The COAS said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan.

“Efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the Province.”

Later, the COAS interacted with retired senior and serving garrison officers. He appreciated officers for their contribution towards defence and security of the country, said the military’s media wing.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi.

