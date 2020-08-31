PM Imran Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on September 03 as the federal government has decided to announce a special package for the rain-hit city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister would announce uplift projects to transform infrastructure in the city, besides also meeting the stakeholders and coalition parties from the metropolis.

The federal government has decided to release funds for the projects in the city and the matter would be discussed in the meeting of the coalition partners scheduled with the prime minister.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting to assess devastation from the torrential rains in the city.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the federal government was paying attention to Karachi by setting aside all political differences and Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of maximum assistance to coup with the disasters of heavy rainfall in the metropolis.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that PM Imran Khan will pay a visit to Karachi soon as he is representing the poor segment of the Pakistani society. He criticised that the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are still running politics amid crisis and consistently talking about political revenge.

The nationals have experienced the 12-year tenure of PPP in Sindh and the ruling political party in the province should publicise the expenditures on the port city now.

