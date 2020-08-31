‘PM Imran to visit Karachi soon; assures maximum assistance to Sindh CM’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the federal government was paying attention to Karachi by setting aside all political differences and Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of maximum assistance to coup with the disasters of heavy rainfall in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that PM Imran Khan will pay a visit to Karachi soon as he is representing the poor segment of the Pakistani society. He criticised that the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are still running politics amid crisis and consistently talking about political revenge.

The nationals have experienced the 12-year tenure of PPP in Sindh and the ruling political party in the province should publicise the expenditures on the port city now.

Faraz said that PPP-led government is now seeking Rs10 billion for the uplift of Karachi from the Centre and releasing funds to the provincial government is tantamount to providing transfer of funds to private bank accounts.

“It is sorrowful to see PPP running politics over the dilapidated situation of Karachi. The nation has witnessed the opposition parties for making attempts to get NRO in return for supporting the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] bill.

“FATF bill is in the interest of Pakistan as the country cannot bear the consequences of being listed down in the blacklist. The opposition is blackmailing the federal government over the FATF bill, on the other hand, PPP is now interrupting the efforts for resolving Karachi issues.”

The federal minister said that PPP has always used ‘Sindh card’ and ’18th amendment’ for running its politics over the Karachi situation.

While commenting over the economic crisis, Shibli Faraz said that PM Imran Khan has collected many successes in different challenges and the nation was brought out of the crisis after coronavirus pandemic. The federal government will take more steps to overcome economic crisis besides providing more eases to the nationals hit by inflation.

He clarified that sufficient stocks of sugar and wheat are reaching Pakistan which will bring down its prices.

