Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Opposition spreading despondency, chaos to escape accountability: Shibli Faraz

shibil faraz opposition

ISLAMABAD: Taking on the opposition parties, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the opposition is trying to spread despondency and chaos in the country to escape accountability.

In a tweet, he said, opposing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) draft law is tantamount to giving personal interest priority to the national interest.

 The minister said the opposition leaders are worried to protect “criminal rights,” not human rights, and they are destined to face failure.

It may be noted that opposition had rejected two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills in the senate.

Read more: Will not give NRO, says PM Imran as Senate rejects money laundering bill

The bill was tabled by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and was rejected by the Senate, where opposition parties enjoy a majority.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Peshawar HC seeks report on flour price hike

Pakistan

Hub Dam water level rises to 334 feet due to ongoing rainfall

Pakistan

Dadu receives 310mm rainfall in past 24 hours

Pakistan

CM Buzdar approves 10 new shelter homes for Lahore


ARY NEWS URDU