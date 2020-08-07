Army starts relief operation in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army troops have arrived in Karachi to assist the civil administration in handling situation arising out of the heavy rains, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army has started relief operation in rain-hit Karachi. Army’s rescue teams along with de-watering pumps and other necessary equipment have started draining out water accumulated in low-lying areas of the metropolis.

Rescue teams evacuating people trapped in rainwater in different areas of the metropolis, said ISPR.

Read More: PM Imran Khan asks Pakistan Army to clean rain-hit Karachi

Earlier on July 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Pakistan Army to extend help in cleaning rain-battered Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister also directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal to reach Karachi immediately and oversee the cleanliness drive.

I had asked the Pakistan army to also help in cleaning up the city, he had said while earlier saying that that he had asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain.

