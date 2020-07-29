PM Imran Khan asks Pakistan Army to clean rain-hit Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Pakistan Army to extend help in cleaning rain-battered Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister also directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal to reach Karachi immediately and oversee the cleanliness drive.

I have asked the Pak army to also help in cleaning up the city. https://t.co/xWFKghKqDa — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 29, 2020



I have asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 29, 2020

Ali Zaidi, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, said that they were asking the Sindh authorities since June regarding the cleaning of nullahs in Karachi which would create issues during monsoon spells, whereas, the federal government had taken an initiative to clear the choked nullahs last year.

He expressed fear that further delay in the clearance of nullahs will spread diseases in Karachi as drainage rainwater will mix into the main water system.

Zaidi added that they will clear the nullahs across the metropolis along with the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and also expecting from the Sindh government to maintain the cleanliness.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani said that he do not know why the premier has asked Pakistan Army to assist the cleanliness of the metropolis. He said that the provincial government released funds to the local government for clearing the nullahs, whereas, it was the responsibility of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and District Municipal Corporation (DMC).

He cricitised that the federal government had not provided funds to Sindh when it was needed and he was surprised to get known about the PM’s decision to send NDMA chairman to Karachi.

Earlier in the day, expressing deep grief over the loss of precious lives during recent rains in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured that the centre to provide all-out cooperation in resolving the issues of the metropolis.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan made these remarks in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad today. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to submit a detailed report on measures taken for drain cleaning in the metropolis.

Post-rain situation in Karachi, federal government-funded development projects in Sindh and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said the sources.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said,” Karachi’s problems cannot be solved without empowering the local government.” He maintained that the issues could be addressed through Article 140-A of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that rain has caused havoc in the city after the city witnessed major roads and residential areas submerged in rainwater, deaths from electrocution and hours-long unannounced load shedding.

