PM Imran Khan seeks SC’s help in empowering LG system in Karachi    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan for seeking its help in empowering local bodies system in a rain-battered Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“The issues of Karachi could not be resolved without the empowerment of the local bodies’ representatives in the city,” Imran Khan said during the federal cabinet meeting.

Taking key decision to resolve Karachi issues, the prime minister directed the attorney general to approach the apex court to set an early hearing of a case pertaining to the implementation of Article 140 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the city.

It is necessary to give financial, political and administrative powers to the local government in Karachi to resolve issues faced by the metropolis, he said.

Moreover, the federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi also raised issues faced by the city during the cabinet meeting.

“People of Karachi are looking towards federal government after the ongoing situation,” said Ali Zaidi while asking the federation to play its role for the metropolis.

Read More: Four people die in rain-related incidents in Karachi

Asad Umar also seconded him and said that Karachiites have voted for PTI and the federation should come forward in a situation where houses have submerged after the recent rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that rain has caused havoc in the city during the past two days after the city witnessed major roads and residential areas submerged in rainwater, deaths from electrocution and hours-long unannounced load shedding.

