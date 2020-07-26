Four people die in rain-related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people have lost their lives in different rain-related incidents as the third spell of monsoon hit the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three electrocution cases were reported in the metropolis including a 10-year-old boy died in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

K-Electric claimed that the sorrowful incident in Qaddafi Town was not occurred due to electricity connections. The spokesperson claimed that it was the incident of the lightning strike.

Read: Heavy rainfall: Electricity supply to most parts of Karachi suspended

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted in Landhi while his friend was also injured, whereas, one person died of electrocution in Gardan’s Fountain Chowk.

A motorcyclist has swept away in floodwater in Karachi’s Orangi Town as he fell into a nullah today.

According to K-Electric spokesperson, the process to restore electricity supply is continued across the city, however, the power restoration was not possible in some areas until the complete drainage of rainwater.

The presence of rainwater causes accidents and affects underground cables, said the spokesperson, adding that the concerned institutions are being appealed to expedite drainage of water in the areas as the presence of rainwater in sub-station and other instalments could result in more damages.

