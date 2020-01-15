Army continues rescue, relief operations in AJK, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army continues its rescue and relief operation in rain and snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to the military media wing, affected families are being provided food, blankets, medicines tents and other things through Army helicopters in the snow-hit areas.

Army troops, including Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and civil administration, are undertaking joint efforts to provide relief to the affected people, read the statement

Meanwhile, blocked Karakoram Highway and Jaglot Skardu Road at Pattan, Matta Banda, Shatial, Tatta Pani, Hunza ,Sost, Morkhoon, Khunjerab and Dambudas have been restored.

ISPR said that portions of N50 and N25 at Khan Mehtarzai and Lakpass Tunnel in Balochistan have also been cleared.

Earlier in the day, a day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall had swept through the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he had enquired after the injured and had got a briefing on relief operations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary had briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

The prime minister had also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and enquired after the injured undergoing treatment.

