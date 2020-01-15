PM enquires after injured in Muzaffarabad, gets briefing on relief efforts

MUZAFFARABAD: A day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall swept through the Neelum valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he enquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited Muzaffarabad AJK today. Chief Secretary AJK briefed the Prime Minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall / avalanches and the relief efforts undertaken.#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/IHTvPBw3JK — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 15, 2020

The prime minister also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and enquired after the injured undergoing treatment.

The death toll from the avalanches caused by heavy rains and snowfall in Neelum district has reached 67 while 53 others are injured.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the snow avalanches plagued the villages of Surgan, Kel, Lawat, Chaknat and some other places in Neelum District, damaging 198 houses, 22 shops, one mosque and 12 vehicles.

In a series of tweets earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PM took a prompt notice of the avlanches and issued directives to the authorities concerned to take relief and rescue measures at the earliest.

She said Azad Kashmir government is exercising all-out resources and capabilities in collaboration with the departments concerned to help the affected families and citizens. She said we are with our fellow citizens in this hour of trial.

In a tweet on Jan 14, the prime minister had said: “The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK.”

The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 14, 2020

