‘PM to inquire about health of injured people by snowfall in AJK’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed deep sorrow over the damages and casualties following the heavy snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the premier has cancelled all of his engagements and decided to visit AJK for reviewing the latest situation there after weather disasters besides inquiring about the health of injured persons.

آزاد کشمیر اور بلوچستان میں برفباری سے حادثات پر ہلاکتوں پر بے حد رنج و غم ہے۔اپنی تمام تر مصروفیات ایک طرف رکھتے ہوئے وزیراعظم آج آزاد جموں وکشمیر جائیں گے اور تازہ ترین صورتحال کا خود جائزہ لیں گے۔ زخمیوں کی عیادت کریں گے۔ آزمائش کی اس گھڑی میں ہم سب اپنےہم وطنوں کے ساتھ ہیں — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 15, 2020

The special assistant said the government is standing side-by-side with the nationals in the tough time.

She added that PM Imran Khan had immediately issued directives after taking notice of the incident of avalanche. The premier directed for initiating relief activities for citizens and affected people on emergency basis.

آزاد جموں کشمیر میں برفانی تودا گرنے کے بعد کی صورتحال کا وزیراعظم نے فوری نوٹس لیتے ہوئے فوری امدادی اقدامات کی ہدایت کی۔ وزیر اعظم نے متعلقہ اداروں کو ہنگامی بنیادوں پر مشکلات سے دوچار شہریوں اور متاثرین کی بھرپور امداد کے احکامات دیئے ۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 15, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will arrive in AJK around 11:30 pm to personally monitor the relief work.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the AJK families affected by avalanche.

Meanwhile, the prime minister ordered to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.

Comments

comments