ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit the snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will arrive in AJK around 11:30 pm to personally monitor the relief work.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the families affected by land sliding in AJK.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.

In a tweet, he asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military and all federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.

Read more: Death toll from weather-related incidents rises to 61 in AJK

Earlier in the day, at least 61 people died after an avalanche had hit Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The deputy commissioner Neelum Valley had said more than 61 bodies had been retrieved so far, while several others were feared missing.

He had said the troops of the Pakistan Army had reached the area to carry out the relief and rescue operation, while helicopters were also being used in the relief and rescue operation.

