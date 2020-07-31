Arrangements finalised to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from France

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made arrangements to repatriate stranded Pakistani citizens in France, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the PIA will now operate chartered flights from Paris to Pakistan from August 15 to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in France.

The move has been taken in the wake of European Safety Agency ban over PIA. The passengers can directly travel to Pakistan from Paris via chartered flights.

According to the spokesperson of PIA, first special chartered flight will be operated on August 15 from Paris to Islamabad. Another flight for Paris will take-off on August 16 from Islamabad airport.

As per schedule, a flight will leave for Islamabad from Paris on August 29 and another flight will fly to Paris from Islamabad on August 30.

Yesterday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to partially restore flight operations for United Kingdom (UK).

The PIA flights will be partially restored from August 14 and passengers would be able to travel via direct flights to London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

According to details, the national flag carrier has hired planes from European companies along with foreign pilots to facilitate the passengers.

The decision was taken after fares for UK flights from private airlines saw an unprecedented hike in the wake of the ban on national flag carrier’s flight operation.

