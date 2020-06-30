PIA gets permission to continue flight operation in EU countries, UK

COLOGNE/KARACHI: European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has revised its decision to suspend flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for six months and allowed the national carrier to continue operating flights till July 3, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The renewed decision was announced by the European Union aviation authority after the efforts of the foreign secretary who has immediately contacted ambassadors in all EU states after the suspension order for the PIA’s flight operation by EASA.

However, EASA has granted permission to PIA for operating flights in the countries for a limited period until July 3.

Read: PIA flights to Europe suspended for six months

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said in a statement that the national airline was allowed to land and overflying in United Kingdom (UK) and European countries till further orders.

He added that PIA administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors were in contact with EU officials to remove their concerns. The flights between Islamabad and London will be operated as per routine, whereas, more flight schedule will be announced shortly, added the spokesperson.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced earlier in the day to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns. As per the announcement of EASA, the suspension was coming into force from Wednesday for the next six months.

Read: UK bans PIA over ‘fake’ licences scandal

All PIA flights to Europe will remain suspended after the order as the national flag carrier has asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date.

The EASA in a letter conveyed to the national flag carrier, said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

It said that six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning elements of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.

Comments

comments