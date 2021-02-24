An investigation into a contemporary fake accounts case has led the Indian police to crack a 22-year-old mysterious gang-rape whose one of the suspected perpetrators had been on the run until now.

A suspect had been on police radar for using fake identity for using monetary carriers to send money to his family but it was learned upon arrest and further probe he was the same men involved in the sensational gang-rape case of 1999.

Bibekananda Biswal aka Biban was held from Maharashtra, announced concerned police commissioner S Sarangi.

Biban is the prime accused in the case who had assumed a fake identity as Jalandhar Swain and was working there as a plumber, Sarangi said.

”Operation Silent Viper” was launched three months back to arrest the accused, following which the detention could be made, the officer added.

The incident led to the resignation of the then chief minister as it had created a state-wide outrage.

Three prime accused in the case had been sought after while two persons were arrested and convicted, Biban remained elusive for more than two decades, officials said.

Pradip Sahu, also known as Padia, a convict in the case, had died while undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital in February last year, according to Indian local media.

Padia was the first to be arrested in the case after the survivor identified him on January 15, 1999.

