Father of Karachi kidnap, gang-rape victim dissatisfied with police IO

KARACHI: The father of the kidnap-cum-gang rape victim of Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Malir District said Wednesday he is not satisfied with the way the police investigation officer (IO) is conducting the probe in the matter, ARY New reported.

Change the police IO, demanded the aggrieved father as he shared family’s reservations with the investigator’s work ethic.

The family of the rape and kidnap victim expressed their lack of confidence on the way the investigations were conducted.

In the earlier development on the case, the Karachi police had arrested another prime suspect wanted in the kidnapping-cum-gang rape of a 16-year-old college student in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The police said Sameer was arrested during a raid near the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. The suspect, who was arrested happened to be a neighbour of the victim.

Three suspects, Samiullah, Adil, and Fawad are already in police custody.

Investigators said they are probing the case with the help of DNA profiling and mobile phone data of the suspects. Police further said that suspect’s sister and rape victim used to study in the same coaching center.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate remanded the three suspects in police custody for interrogation till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a government schoolteacher. He said his 16-year-old daughter, a student of the first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 for the college but she did not return home.

When she did not come back after the college timings, her family started looking for her, he said, adding the next day, he received a phone call from a police officer who told him that they had found a young girl in an unconscious condition.

