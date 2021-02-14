KARACHI: The police in Karachi on Sunday arrested the prime suspect in a case pertaining to the kidnapping-cum-gang rape of a 16-year-old college student in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed, ARY News reported.

The police said Sameer was arrested during a raid near the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. The suspect, who has been arrested in a rape case, is a neighbour of the college student.

Three suspects, Samiullah, Adil and Fawad are already in police custody.

Investigators said they are probing the case with the help of DNA profiling and mobile phone data of the suspects. Police further said that suspect’s sister and rape victim used to study in the same coaching center.

On Saturday, a judicial magistrate remanded the three suspects in police custody for interrogation till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a government schoolteacher. He said his 16-year-old daughter, a student of first year at a government college in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 for the college but she did not return home.

Read More: Police arrest prime accused in Karachi minor’s Kidnap, gangrape case

When she did not come back after the college timings, her family started looking for her, he said, adding the next day, he received a phone call from a police officer who told him that they had found a young girl in an unconscious condition.

Comments

comments