Police arrest prime accused in Karachi minor’s Kidnap, gangrape case

KARACHI: A 16-year-old girl has been recovered Friday after she was allegedly kidnaped from Bin Qasim area of Malir two days ago and endured repeated sexual abuse from three accused who the police have now detained according to the latest development, ARY News reported.

Police say the DNA samples from the arrested prime suspects, Sami, Fawad, and Adil, have been collected to match them in the laboratory.

According to the police, the investigation into the matter began when aggrieved family reported their daughter missing, who was later recovered unconscious from Defence area having been passed out for 16 hours straight. She was drugged, police added.

After we lodged a police complaint into the missing of our daughter, the police reached out to inform the next day she had been found unconscious, family shared with the media.

Police said they arrested the accused after the victim specified the alleged culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Town Irfan Bahadur called on the victim family today and reassured them of justice in their case.

Further investigation is underway as the arrests have been made, Bahadur said to the family.

It may be noted that Sindh lawmaker from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Khurram Sherzaman said he will ensure support to the victim on all forums possible in their demand for justice.

Separately today in another abduction case, after five days since the year-old Jannat was snatched from Machar Colony allegedly by a veiled woman, she has showed up Friday after unknown men left her in the area.

According to the details on the minor abduction case, police say unknown men have left her back in the area from where she was abducted, and now she has been given back in her family’s custody.

Police confirmed a veiled woman had snatched year-old Jannat from her minor brother’s arms on Sunday when they were out on the streets in Machar Colony area.

