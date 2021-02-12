Karachi minor Jannat returns home after five days of her abudction

KARACHI: After five days since the year-old Jannat was abducted from Machar Colony allegedly by a veiled woman, she has showed up Friday after unknown men left her in the area, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the minor abduction case, police say unknown men have left her back in the area from where she was abducted, and now she has been given back in her family’s custody.

Police confirmed a veiled woman had snatched year-old Jannat from her minor brother’s arms on Sunday when they were out on the streets in Machar Colony area.

Earleir today, the locals confirmed unknown men dropped the minor girl in their area and after she began crying it was learned she is Jannat.

READ: On third day since abduction police finally lodge FIR of minor Jannat’s abduction

It is pertinent to note that the police had been stalling to lodge an FIR and begin case probe in Jannat case until they finally relented well into the third day since one-year-old Jannat Gul was abducted.

Jannat’s aggrieved family had been protesting the callous and irresponsive treatment by police as they had been denied complaint even as they suffer their child going missing.

