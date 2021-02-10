KARACHI: The police have finally lodged an FIR and began case probe well into the third day since one-year-old Jannat Gul was abducted as a veiled woman allegedly snatched the missing girl from her minor brother, ARY News reported.

Jannat’s aggrieved family had been protesting the callous and irresponsive treatment by police as they had been denied complaint even as they suffer their child going missing.

However, the family still claims police did little to find their minor girl who was abducted Sunday evening, allegedly by a veiled woman as her five-year-old brother.

The family says police have been doing nothing except for pasting a piece of printed paper in the vicinity announcing her missing, given below, with contact information.

It may be noted yesterday it was reported that two days since a one-year-old girl was snatched from her minor brother in Machar Colony vicinity, allegedly by a veiled woman, police had yet to lodge the FIR in the case.

The family of abducted minor girl protested desensitized treatment by the Docks Station police as, according to them, the police had been stalling the complaints since Sunday when they first approached them.

The family said the abduction took place when year-old girl went outside with her 5-year-old brother Umair where a veiled woman ran him on errands and took the custody of the girl, but when he returned, the woman disappeared with the child.

We went on Sunday, right after we learned of her disappearance, to Docks Police Station to seek police help, said the uncle of the abducted one-year-old, but they didn’t heed to our application and only kept it, he added.

‘Get my daughter recovered!’ cried the mother to authorities.

Comments

comments