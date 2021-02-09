Karachi police impede FIR as family grieves abduction of one-year-old girl

KARACHI: Two days since a one-year-old girl was snatched from her minor brother in Macchar Colony vicinity, allegedly by a veiled woman, but police have yet to lodge the FIR in the case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The family of the abducted minor girl protests the callous treatment by the police as according to the grieved family police have been stalling the complaints since Sunday when they first approached them.

The family said the abducted year-old girl went outside with her 5-year-old brother Umair where a veiled woman ran him on errands and took the custody of the girl, but when he returned, the woman disappeared with the child.

We went on Sunday, right after we learned of her disappearance, to Docks Police Station to seek police help, said the uncle of abducted one-year-old, but they didn’t heed to our application, he added.

‘Get my daughter recovered!’ cried the mother to authorities.

READ: Two trans persons killed as unknown assailants open fire in their lodges

Separately in another unfortunate incident today in Gujranwala, at least two transgender people were killed after unknown assailants barged into their lodges and mercilessly opened fire for reason yet to be divulged.

According to the police of Ladhewala, the assailants rushed into transgender community lodges and opened fire as a result of which two of them died on the spot, however the motive of the killing has not yet been learned.

The police say they have constituted a team to conduct raids for the arrest of alleged killers of transgender victims.

Concerned DSP said the police teams have been assigned the task to locate and detain the alleged killers of the innocent people.

