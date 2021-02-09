Two trans persons killed as unknown assailants open fire in their lodges

GUJRANWALA: At least two transgender people were killed on Tuesday after unknown assailants barged into their lodges and mercilessly opened fire for reason yet to be divulged, ARY News reported.

According to the police of Ladhewala, the assailants rushed into transgender community lodges and opened fire as a result of which two of them died on the spot, however the motive of the killing has not yet been learned.

The police say they have constituted team to conduct raids for the arrest of alleged killers of transgender victims.

Concerned DSP said the police teams have been assigned the task to locate and detain the alleged killers of the innocent people.

READ: Six dead in dumper-ambulance collision in Bannu

Separately in another blighted development today, At least six people have died and 10 others sustained injuries after a collision between a dumper and an ambulance on Miran Shah Road in Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to rescue sources, an ambulance was bringing a patient from the North Waziristan area of the KP province when it collided with a dumper at Miran Shah Road.

“Six people died in the collision including the driver of the ambulance,” they said adding that 10 others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Comments

comments