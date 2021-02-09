BANNU: At least six people have died and 10 others sustained injuries after a collision between a dumper and an ambulance on Miran Shah Road in Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, an ambulance was bringing a patient from the North Waziristan area of the KP province when it collided with a dumper at Miran Shah Road.

“Six people died in the collision including the driver of the ambulance,” they said adding that 10 others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

In another accident in the Bannu division recently, one person was killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned at Indus highway near Lakki Marwat.

The bus was moving to Karachi from Swat when the accident occurred at Indus highway due to over speeding. The speed bus lost control and hit a tree, due to which one person was killed and 20 others sustained injuries, said police.

The rescue officials have shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

