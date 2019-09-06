Five killed in Hub road accident

HUB: At least five persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when a pickup overturned near Makran Coastal Highway, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the pickup was en route to Ormara from Bela and overturned near Makran Coastal Highway.

As a result, five people died on the spot, while another five sustained injuries.

Earlier today, in another accident a dumper overturned on a rickshaw carrying school children at Zafarwal road, killing at least eight people.

A dumper while transporting stones overturned on a rickshaw when the driver overtaking the tri-wheeler at Zafarwal Shakargarh road, leaving eight people dead including seven school children and the rickshaw driver, rescue sources said.

Five children were seriously injured in the mishap, according to the sources. Dumper driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the deadly incident called report from the officials and ordered legal action against the people responsible for the negligence.

