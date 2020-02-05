KARACHI: Police officials have arrested a family who had kidnapped a 1.5 years old boy from Jahangir Park of Karachi while the kidnappers claimed that they abducted the child over wishes of their son, ARY News reported.

Karachi police arrested a couple with the assistance of modern technology yesterday who allegedly kidnapped a minor child, Sudais, from Jahangir Park. The abducted child was recovered safely by the police team which later handed him over to his father.

ظالم ماں باپ نے بچے کی خواہش پر دوسروں کا بچہ اغوا کرلیا ظالم ماں باپ نے بچے کی خواہش پر دوسروں کا بچہ اغوا کرلیا — 9 سال کا روحان اکلوتا تھا بھائی کیلئے ضد کرتا تھا، اپنے بچے کی ضد پوری کرنے کیلئے دوسرا بچہ اغوا کیا — سدیس کو اغوا کے بعد چنیسر گوٹھ کے مکان پر رکھا تھا، جہانگیر پارک سے بچے کو اغوا کرنے والے ملزمان کے انکشافات#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The kidnappers, in their initial statement before the police investigators, revealed that they have a son nine-year-old Rohaan who was consistently demanded to have a brother. The couple claimed that they had decided to kidnap a child for fulfilling the wish of their son.

During the police interrogation, it was also revealed that the female abductor is identified as Rukhsana. The mother to nine-year-old Rohaan, Rukhsana got married for a second time with the abductor Shahid and she had a child with her previous husband. The couple took Sudais to their Chaneser Goth’s residence and tried to make the abducted child familiar to their son.

Police officials said that the initial statement was recorded, whereas, the complete statement will be recorded later. Moreover, the investigators will also conduct DNA examination of the woman and her son to confirm whether Rohaan is her real son or not.

It is pertinent to mention here that a minor boy aged one and a half years had been abducted from Karachi’s Jahangir Park by a burqa-clad woman on February 3. A CCTV footage showed a burqa-clad woman taking away the boy, Muhammad Suddes, from the park located in the city’s bustling area of Saddar. A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident had been registered with the Preedy police station.

