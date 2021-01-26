More arrests made in female student’s death case in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police department has made more arrests in connection with the incident of recovery of the female student’s body outside the emergency ward of a teaching hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police officials have arrested another suspect named as Owais, in the case after getting his information from an accused, Usama, who had reportedly brought Maryam’s body to the Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital on Sunday.

The initial post-mortem report had revealed that the female student allegedly died due to excessive bleeding during an unsafe abortion. Police, however, said that the final post-mortem report will provide more facts regarding her death.

Read: Police nab suspect who left female student’s body outside Lahore hospital

Moreover, police claimed to have arrested the woman involved in the unsafe abortion and her assistant in the procedure. Police told the media that all arrested persons have been interrogated regarding the student’s death.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that the police officials had arrested a suspect who allegedly fled along with his accomplice after leaving the body of the female student outside the emergency ward of the teaching hospital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The deceased girl was reportedly receiving education from Government College University and she had reportedly died after visiting a private medical university along with an unidentified person.

Police had said that the arrested suspect admitted that Maryam was pregnant and died during an abortion procedure due to excessive bleeding. They added that evidence have been collected and the investigation was underway in all aspects including rape.

Comments

comments