Student who returned from virus-hit Wuhan to be kept in isolation at hospital

KARACHI: A Pakistani student who recently arrived in Karachi from virus-hit Wuhan has been shifted to a private hospital where he will be kept under observation until his test results come back negative for the deadly coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Arsalan will be kept in an isolation ward of the hospital for at least fourteen days, according to the provincial health department.

Samples drawn from the student have been sent to the National Institute of Health for testing.

He was brought to the hospital last night amid fears that he might be carrying the deadly coronavirus.

Officials of the health department said he would be discharged once his test results come back negative.

Meanwhile, the National Institution of Health has obtained special kits to detect the deadly disease.

Arsalan Amin had recently reached Karachi from China. He was enrolled at a university in Wuhan, the city most affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be mentioned here that around 30,000 Pakistani students, enrolled at various Chinese academic institutions, are currently present in China.

Amin, talking to media, said that he had quit the city before it was sealed by the authorities. He reached Shanghai from Wuhan on January 22 and later to Dubai and returned back to Karachi, Arsalan Amin said.

“People are frightened from the outbreak in China and 559 Pakistani students have been stranded in Wuhan province, ” the student said.

Pakistani students in China are very anxious due to the deadly outbreak, he said.

The Chinese authorities are properly taking care of Pakistanis, he further said.

“I was allowed to leave after required medical test clearance,” Arsalan Amin said.

