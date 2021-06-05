Artist sells invisible sculpture for US$18,000

An Italian artist Salvatore Garau has sold out his invisible sculpture at a whopping price of US$18,000 (over Rs2.7 million) to an unidentified buyer.

Italian auction house Art-Rite organized the sale of the “immaterial” statue in May with a beginning estimated value coming in between $7,000 and $11,000. But the hype surrounding the item pushed the final selling price to US$18,300.

Salvatore Garau sold his invisible sculpture, entitled “Io Sono” (I am), to an unidentified buyer last month, who was also given a certificate of authenticity to prove it’s real.

Titled Lo Sono (which translates to “I am”), the work finds significance in its nothingness, Garau told a news outlet.

He said that the vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight.

Therefore, it has an energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us,” he was quoted as saying.

