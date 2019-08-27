Artists should be supported in time of need: President

ISLAMABAD: President, Dr. Arif Alvi has said that artists, being the invaluable part of the society, should be looked after at the time of need because they have rendered enormous services for the promotion of art and soft image of the country.

He expressed these views during 9th Steering Committee for Federal Government Artists’ Welfare Fund meeting which was held under his chairmanship.

The meeting considered the names of 275 artists belonging to the four provinces for financial assistance.

The President underlined the need of accurate database to ensure disbursement of funds in a transparent manner.

