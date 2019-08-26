FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart discuss Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the Occupied Kashmir situation, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversion, FM Qureshi briefed his counterpart about the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. FM Qureshi appreciated efforts of Turkey for uniting the Muslim world.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian Government to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He also thanked the Turkish president for raising voice for the people of Kashmir.

Turkish FM said that after the Security Council meeting Turkey has stressed to resolve the issue according to UN resolutions. “We are observing the whole situation in IoK.”

Both leaders decided to meet at the UN General Assembly session being held next month.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was ready for every kind of war.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the world was witnessing that India had put the regional peace and stability at risk by illegally revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that India could do anything to divert world’s attention from its atrocities and grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

