‘Irresponsible’ to ask for evidence of strikes, Arun Jaitley shrugs sceptics

MUMBAI: A top Indian minister said on Saturday the government would not share proof that ‘a very large number’ of ‘militants’ were killed in ‘air strikes’ inside Pakistan this week.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top lieutenants, said: “no security agencies ever share operational details”.

“It’s a very irresponsible stand,” Jaitley said at a conference organised by an Indian media group.

Read More: Wrapper of ‘F-16 Naswar’ is India’s ‘proof’ against Pakistan

Indian Air Force officials on the other hand said earlier it was up to the political leaders to decide when and how to release evidence of the Balakot strike.

Pollsters expect the ruling party to benefit from the nationalistic passion sweeping the country.

It is worthwhile to note that reputed publications across the world are asking India to share evidence in support of its claims that it used to justify its violation of LoC.

Doubts are being raised inside and outside India whether there were any casualties in the attack that stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian countries.

Read More: Leaked audio reveals BJP members planning to attack own military

The experts are also asking India to prove its claim that it shot down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft.

India has so far been able to prove anything and whatever proofs Indian media has presented, have only backfired and made its entire narrative a laughing stock.

