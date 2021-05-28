ARY Laguna DHA City, UBL sign agreement for escrow account management

KARACHI: ARY, DHA and United Bank Limited on Thursday signed an agreement for enabling Escrow Account facility for ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi in order to provide a crystal clear payment process to the customers.

Administrator DHA, Secretary DHA, Chairman ARY Laguna Salman Iqbal, President & CEO UBL Shahzad Dada, Group Director ARY Mahboob Abdul Rauf and Group Executive UBL Zia Ijaz were present on the occasion.

“(In other projects) People used to send money but it was not spent on construction. We are making sure that the money (sent by our customers) gets directly into the escrow account and is only spent on construction,” Chairman ARY Laguna, Salman Iqbal, said on the ocassion.

About ARY Laguna DHA City

ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi is all set to be the benchmark by which all future luxury real estate projects will be measured, creating an image of Pakistan promoting growth and progress, offering a unique lifestyle opportunity and a solid lifetime investment.

The project will introduce a 20-acre man-made lagoon for the first time in the country, being built with the expertise of an internationally renowned company Crystal Lagoons, which has successfully delivered multiple lagoons worldwide.

This is the first project of its kind in South East Asia, which will become the new lifestyle hub of Karachi.

DHA City Karachi has also been superbly planned with a visionary approach to make it a resident friendly city in terms of provision of healthcare, education, family-entertainment and access friendly facilities.

Horticultural component has been imaginatively incorporated to make DHA City Karachi a green and healthy city.

