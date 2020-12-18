DHA Gujranwala to get ARY Laguna after Karachi
GUJRANWALA: ARY Laguna and DHA Gujranwala have entered into an agreement to construct a beach view society in Gujranwala on the same pattern as DHA City Karachi.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Chairman ARY Laguna Mr Salman Iqbal and Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brigadier Amer Kiyani in a ceremony attended by Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Asim Munir.
“The crystal lagoon in Gujranwala will be the largest in the world and will completely change the living standards in the city,” said ARY Laguna Chairman Salman Iqbal on the occasion.
Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brigadier Amer Kiyani was of the view that ARY Laguna is a unique and special project and DHA administration will provide ARY 400-acres of land for the project.
The idea behind ARY Laguna
ARY Laguna DHA City in Karachi was the first project that was started under the idea to make Pakistan’s first-ever artificial beach and resort-style housing and commercial society.
Once finished, ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi will be the first-ever manmade beach living project in South Asia and will feature an artificial lagoon with crystal clear waters and white sand, private beach access for the residents and a range of water sports facilities among other amenities.