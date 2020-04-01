KARACHI: Showbiz and sports celebrities, business community members and others on Wednesday joined ARY Digital Network’s initiative to announce donations for Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

The donations were announced during ARY Digital Network’s Telethon for PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund hosted by Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa and Iqrar ul Hassan.

During the transmission, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, announced to donate medical supplies including testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Rs45 million to the fund.

Pakistani film and drama actress Mahira Khan joined the ARY telethon via telephone and appealed to the masses specially overseas Pakistanis to take part in the fundraising to help needy people.

She also announced a donation for the prime minister’s fund but refused to disclose the amount.

Meray Pas Tum Ho Actor Humayun Saeed announced to donate Rs 500,000 in the fund and said that together they could pull out the country from testing times.



“Pakistani people have supported each other in difficult times and will show the same spirit this time,” he said.

Former cricket player Basit Ali announced to donate earning of his Youtube Channel for the next three months in the coronavirus fund.

Pakistani fast bowler Muhammad Amir appealed to the masses to donate in the prime minister’s fund and said that he and other cricketers were also collecting funds.

“We all have to come forward and support our people,” he said adding that entire globe is suffering from the virus (COVID-19) and they could only come out of it through coordinated efforts.

International cricketer Chris Jordan said that he had adopted preventive measures and gone into self-isolation.

“The current situation is disturbing and all people should stay indoors,” he said adding that he enjoyed his visit to Pakistan during the PSL and would return soon when the situation turns to normal.

Deputy Secretary General World Memon Organization Mahmood Shekhani announced Rs 1 million on behalf of Shekhani family for the fund.

Meiji Pakistan announced Rs 2.5 million in the prime minister’s fund for the virus while Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Admiral Jamil Akhtar announced a Rs 50 million donation.

“We will handover this amount to governor Sindh,” said the KPT chairman adding that they had already provided Rs 30 million and the remaining amount would be provided soon for the relief activities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haier Pakistan Javed Afridi announced a Rs 10 million donation.

