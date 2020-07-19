Asad Khokhar resigns as Punjab wildlife minister

LAHORE: Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Sunday resigned as Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said that Asad Khokhar has tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which was approved by him.

Sources said that Punjab chief minister has decided to remove Asad Khokhar from the post after consulting with Prime Minister Imran, who had visited the provincial capital yesterday.

On the other hand, Asad Khokhar has said that he resigned from the ministry as he wants to give more time to his constituency.

Malik Asad Ali Khokhar had been appointed as Provincial Minister of Punjab for Fisheries and Wildlife back in December 2019.

He won by-election against PML-N candidate Khalid Mehmood Qadri on a ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again expressed confidence over the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

During a meeting with Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar in Lahore, the prime minister lauded the measures taken by Punjab government to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The premier expressed satisfaction over relief measures in the province and directed the CM Buzdar to work with full confidence.

