LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again expressed confidence over the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During a meeting with Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar in Lahore today (Saturday), the prime minister lauded the measures taken by Punjab government to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The premier expressed satisfaction over relief measures in the province and directed the CM Buzdar to work with full confidence.

The chief minister apprised him about the current situation of the supply of wheat and flour.

Punjab chief minister also briefed the prime minister about the pace of work on the projects in Balochistan being carried out with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for a day-long visit to hold key meetings.

Upon arrival, he was received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Lahore airport.

According to sources, PM Imran will also meet with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad will brief him on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.

Sources further informed that Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura.

PM Imran will also attend the launching ceremony of monsoon tree plantation campaign. He will also plant a tree under the campaign.

