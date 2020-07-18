ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says India is going into isolation in the region due to its policies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him in Islamabad.

Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris at every front of the world under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, apprised the FM about the contacts he made to raise Kashmir cause.

“I’m in contact with the members of European and Britain parliament”, the governor said and added that the Vice President of European Union Parliament supports Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir issue.

Both the leaders also discussed steps being taken to cope with the coronavirus pandemic challenge despite limited resources to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Foreign Minister said implementation on safety guidelines will have to be ensured to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

