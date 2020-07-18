Indian troops martyr three more youth in IOK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Indian troops yesterday had martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district.

On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had reiterated for enhanced international monitoring and continued UN reporting on the human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedoms of Kashmiris.

In her media briefing in Islamabad she had said the people of occupied Kashmir has been under illegal Indian occupation for over seven decades.

The spokesperson said UN human rights machinery in recent months has highlighted India’s non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

She had said nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India’s consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in Occupied Kashmir.

