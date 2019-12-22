NA Speaker Asad Qaiser arrives in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser along with a parliamentary delegation arrived in Jeddah on Sunday on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser was accorded a rousing reception upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, sources said and added that Saudi Arabia Shura Council’s chairman Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al-Sheikh received him at the airport.

The delegation, besides meeting with the chairman Shura Council, will call on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other members of the Saudi ruling hierarchy and Pakistani expatriates.

Earlier on December 7, Saudi Shura Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh accompanied by a delegation had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reaffirmed Riyadh’s support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

During the meeting at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, PM Imran had highlighted the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and had reaffirmed the resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

According to a statement issued by his office, PM Imran had apprised the chairman of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) marked by the inhuman lock-down and communications blockade, which had continued since 5 August 2019.

