NA Speaker appeals masses to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who has recovery from COVID-19, appealed the masses to strictly implement the precautionary measures against coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser, in his latest message after recovering from the virus, thanked Allah Almighty and nationals for their love and prays for his health improvement. The speaker said that he and his children have fully recovered from the disease.

The NA speaker said that the disease strengthened his faith on Allah to which all of them have to return. He appealed all segments of the society to work for the welfare of needy people in the country.

He urged exhibiting more responsible behaviour in a difficult time by adopting precautionary measures against the virus. He asked the masses to strictly follow the instructions given by the government.

Qaiser said that Prime Miniter Imran Khan is taking steps intelligently and responsibility to cope with the challenges being faced by the nation.

The speaker hoped that this difficult time would create more opportunity for the nation. He stressed for playing their roles in an individual capacity to benefit the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asad Qaiser had discharged from the hospital on May 12 after tested negative for COVID1-19. Qaiser had been shifted to the Speaker House and he was likely to restart performing his day to day activities.

