NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests negative for coronavirus  

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that he has tested negative for coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital, ARY NEWS reported.

The speaker was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative and an improvement in his health condition was witnessed.

“Reports of my children will also be received by tomorrow,” he said while praying for their early recovery from the virus. He also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers who prayed for his early recovery.

Qaiser has been shifted to the Speaker House and he will start performing his day to day activities as soon as he recovers completely.

Yesterday, Asad Qaiser had said that he and his family members were feeling better and gradually recovering from coronavirus.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, confirmed that the infection ended and he was feeling better after facing no difficulty in breathing.

On April 30, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus and went into isolation at his residence.

Asad Qaiser had said in a Twitter message that he quarantined himself inside his home. He had also appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

Qaiser suspected that he contracted COVID-19 from an employee of National Assembly infected with the virus.

