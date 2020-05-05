Asad Umar says not aware of any talks on 18th amendment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that he was not aware of any talks over any changes in the 18th constitutional amendment, ARY NEWS reported.

“It may be possible that any talks are ongoing on changes to be made in the 18th amendment but I am not aware of these talks on the matter,” he said adding that he did not know on which basis Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed regarding ongoing talks over changes to be made in the constitutional amendment.

The federal minister said that they were in touch with the opposition parties over proposed changes to be made in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

“We are also in touch with them regarding the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting,” he said while divulging details of his contact with the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on the matter.

On April 27, declaring ‘18th Amendment’ a step in the right direction, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that some flaws left in the constitutional amendment.

Talking to ARY News program ‘The Reporters’, Asad Umar said that a flaw pertaining to administrative matters between the federal and provincial governments must be removed.

He said that even provinces have realized the flaws. The minister clarified that PTI believed in devolution of powers to the provinces, adding that discussion on 18th Amendment does not mean usurping the rights of the provinces.

