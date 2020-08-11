Threat of coronavirus is still there, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the world is appreciating the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which remained successful in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Briefing the media after the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) meeting, Asad Umar said smart lockdown strategy of PM Khan remained successful and being lauded by the world leaders including Microsoft owner, Bill Gates and UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir.

“The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan decreasing, but still we are not in a position to declare the country of Covid-19 free.”

Warning the people of another spike of the coronavirus cases, the minister urged the countrymen to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain virus spread and added that NCOC teams are visiting provinces to create more awareness about the deadly virus.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development said that now, we are moving to micro-lockdown as the smart lockdown proved helpful in containing the spread of the virus. The minister also lauded the role of media for creating awareness during the peak of the pandemic.

On economic front, Asad Umar said country’s exports saw 40 per cent decline due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the revenue of the government also shrunk, but PTI government gave relief package.

He said the whole world including Pakistan is confronting economic crunch due to the coronavirus.

