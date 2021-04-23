ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Friday announced that Pakistan Army would be on the roads to enforce COVID-19 SOPs in the country amid concerns over rising virus cases, ARY NEWS reported.

Asad Umar shared the details after the Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NCC to review situation in the wake of rising COVID-19 situation in the country.

“Pakistan Army will be on the roads and will help Rangers and police in enforcement of the virus-related SOPs,” he said while sharing details with the media.

Sharing an alarming situation, Asad Umar said that the country has already utilized 90 percent of the available oxygen stocks. He, however, said that steps would be taken to improve the oxygen supply.

The NCOC head said that the the country is witnessing a surge in COVID cases and plans are in the making to impose further travel restrictions from abroad. “Effective testing will also be performed on the travelers from abroad,” he said.

Umar said that restaurants will remain closed until Eid, with complete ban on indoor and outdoor dine-in.

“We have restricted attendance in offices to 50 percent with duty hours further restricted to 2:00 pm,” he said adding that the business centres will be closed by 6:00 pm in the country in the wake of rising cases.

“Shopping will only be allowed in the morning,” he said while urging citizens to avoid waiting for last three to five days for Eid shopping.

He further shared that all schools in areas witnessing a positivity rate of five percent will remain shut.

