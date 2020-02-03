Asad Umar says govt fully aware of masses difficulties due to inflation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown serious concerns over the increase in wheat prices, ARY News reported.

مہنگائی کی شرح میں ریکارڈ اضافہ مہنگائی کی شرح میں ریکارڈ اضافہ—- اسکی روک تھام کیلئے وفاقی حکومت کی جانب سے اہم اقدام#BKS Posted by Bakhabar Savera on Sunday, February 2, 2020

He was speaking in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

Asad Umar said sky-rocketing of daily use items’ prices ended up in an increase in the inflation rate. “PM Khan has ordered a strict crackdown against profiteers.”

Replying to a question, the minister said it would be better that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz refrain from commenting on the circular debt.

The incumbent government is facing the outcome of the bad policies of PML-N which rapidly increase circular debt, he continued.

Yesterday, Asad Umar had admitted that inflation has made the lives of people difficult. Speaking at a function in the federal capital on Sunday, the minister had said there is no doubt that the people of Pakistan are going through a difficult situation.

The minister had said the prime minister is more concerned over the prevailing situation more than anyone else. He had said mafias and hoarders are involved in price-hike.

He said the prime minister has stood up in the fight against mafias and hoarders.

