Wheat crisis: Seven customs officials face the axe over smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Against the backdrop of a wheat crisis that hit the masses hard with soaring prices of wheat flour across the country, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sacked seven customs officials over alleged involvement in smuggling wheat, reported ARY News on Sunday.

Sources relayed the sacked officials include four collectors, additional collectors and deputy commissioners. They all were part of the Torkham and Chaman Customs Operations.

They were found involved in smuggling and fabricating concession certificates to allow for undue tax and duty exemptions.

Meanwhile, the FBR has penned a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to carry out further investigation into the scam so as to bring to light all those involved in the fraud.

It is noteworthy that PM Imran Khan has formed a probe body to look into the wheat scarcity in the country.

The three-member committee is headed by Director-General of Federal Investigative Bureau (FIA) Wajid Zia and also comprises a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the Information Branch (IB) each.

The committee has been tasked to determine those responsible for creating the crisis and suggest possible measures to be taken against the culprits.

The committee is also required to give its suggestions on stocking of wheat and future plans of handling the produce.

