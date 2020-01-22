LAHORE:A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the government’s decision to import wheat due to its shortage in country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved import of 300,000 tons of wheat to cater wheat shortage in the country.

Kisan Bachao Tehreek, a farmers’ association, has filed the petition against the ECC decision at the high court.

President of the body, Nasir Ghumman has said in petition that the farmers will suffer losses due to import of wheat.

According to the petition, the federal government has decided to import 300,000 tons of wheat, while the fresh crop from Sindh will reach to the markets by March 15.

The petition sought the court to issue restraining order against import of wheat.

The ECC was informed in the meeting that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of February.

The ECC had also asked Punjab and PASSCO to release their stocks to overcome the shortage in the country and stabilize the prices.

The country is facing mind-boggling hike in wheat flour prices as rates soared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other major cities, causing an outcry across the country.

Comments

comments