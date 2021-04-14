Asad Umar reviews pace of Green Line BRT, KCR projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, on Wednesday chaired a meeting on Karachi transport projects here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister chaired a meeting on the Karachi Green Line BRT, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects to review the pace of work.

The meeting briefed the minister that the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway would be completed by the end of August 2021.

He directed the Ministry of Railways and PPP Authority to carry out a monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time.

SIDCL management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO PPP Authority, SIDCL, DG Planning Railways and senior officials.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometre stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.

Green Line BRT

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

